'Rick is innocent': Allen's attorneys release statement questioning evidence

DELPHI — The attorneys representing Richard Allen, the man charged with murder in connection to the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, have released a statement in reaction to the release of the probable cause affidavit earlier this week.

In their statement, which you can read below in it’s entirety, Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi claim that “Rick has nothing to hide”.

“Rick is a 50-year-old man who has never been arrested nor accused of any crime in his entire life,” Allen’s lawyers said. “He is innocent and completely confused as to why he has been charged with these crimes.”

The defense continued their argument, which was stated earlier, that evidence provided in the probable cause affidavit is flimsy.

“The probable cause affidavit seems to suggest that a single magic bullet is proof of Rick’s guilt,” their statement said. “It is a bit premature to engage in any detailed discussions regarding the veracity of this evidence until more discovery is received, but it is safe to say that the discipline of tool-mark identification (ballistics) is anything but a science. The entire discipline has been under attack in courtrooms across this country as being unreliable and lacking any scientific validity. We anticipate a vigorous legal and factual challenge to any claims by the prosecution as to the reliability of its conclusions concerning the single magic bullet.”

The attorneys also argues that Allen’s Ford Focus does not match the witness accounts of a PT Cruiser or Smart Car seen in the area.

“Rick Allen owned a Ford Focus in February of 2017. His Ford Focus is not, in any way, similar to the distinctive look of the PT Cruiser or Smart Car that was described by the witnesses,” they said. “It seems that the CCSD is trying to bend facts to fit their narrative.”

As the case moves forward, the defense is asking for public tips as well to prove Allen’s innocence.

“On Rick’s behalf, we argued to have the PCA unsealed. Rick has nothing to hide. As importantly, we were hoping that we would receive tips that would assist us in proving up his innocence,” the attorneys said. “Not surprisingly, we have been inundated with tips from a variety of sources, all of which will be vetted by our team. Although it is the burden of the prosecutor to prove Rick’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, the 3-defense team looks forward to conducting its own investigation concerning Rick’s innocence. We appreciate those that have reached out to support his cause.”

You can read their full release below.