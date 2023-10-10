State claims Richard Allen not in danger despite officers wearing Odinism badges

DELPHI — In a response filed Thursday, the state says moving Richard Allen from the Westville Correctional Facility is unwarranted.

In September, Richard Allen, the man charged with murder in the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams, and his attorneys requested an immediate transfer from the facility due to concerns for his safety. The motion for immediate transfer stated Allen was in danger due to the alleged presence of Odinists within the facility.

Allen's defense attorneys stated that Allen was being safeguarded by Odinist guards, because Odinists were actually responsible for the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017.

The defense said on multiple occasions they noticed corrections officers wearing badges signifying ties to Odinism. Odinism, according to the defense, is a pagan Norse religion and white nationalist group.

In Thursday's response, the state said the "colorful and dramatic" request from the defense in not correct and there is no threat to Richard Allen in the Westville Correctional Facility.

The state, using a signed affidavit by Westville Correctional Facility warden John Galipeau, acknowledged that officers within the facility wore Odinist patches, but have since been told to not wear them.

Galipeau also acknowledged that there are inmates within the facility, but none have direct contact with Richard Allen.

The two officers named by the defense signed affidavits for the state stating they never harassed Richard Allen nor had one-on-one interactions with Allen. They also state neither had conversations with Allen that were not recorded.

The state also rebukes the defenses use of inmate testimony that Allen is treated unfairly.

The inmate in question is Robert Baston, who is serving a sentence for child molestation. The state claims Baston has a history of complaints against the staff at the facility in attempt "to reduce or modify his sentence for his heinous crime."

The motion filed by the defense and the state's response will head to the desk of special judge Fran Gull for consideration.