Judge dismisses kidnapping charges, keeps murder charges in Delphi Murder Trial

FORT WAYNE — Richard Allen, who is charged with murder in the deaths of Abigail Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, in Delphi in 2017, was back in court on Monday in Fort Wayne.

Two hearings were held in the case at the Allen County Courthouse.

After amended charges were filed by Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland on Jan. 18 to include murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping.

On Monday, judge Fran Gull dismissed both charges of kidnapping but kept the murder charges.

Gull also ruled that all future hearing will take place in Carroll County – other than jury selection on May 13.

The court entered recess in the middle of the second hearing – a discussion on accusations of contempt against Allen’s attorneys, Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin.