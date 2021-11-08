Anderson teachers union, schools reach tentative agreement

ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools and the Anderson Federation of Teachers reached a tentative contract agreement on Tuesday.

According to a joint statement, the new contract would provide teachers with a base salary increase and a series of stipends over the next two years. Other staff members represented by the AFT will also receive a pay increase and stipends under the tentative agreement.

“The success of our school corporation depends on our ability to recruit and retain the best educators for our students,” Randy Harrison, president of the AFT and Dr. Joe Cronk, ACS superintendent said in a joint statement. “This new collective bargaining agreement demonstrates our shared commitment in doing so. We are pleased that we can now move forward with a renewed focus and enthusiasm around advancing our school corporation.”

Terms of the agreement won't be available until it is ratified by AFT members and approved by the Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees.

PREVIOUS | Anderson Community Schools close Wednesday due to teacher call-outs | Anderson teachers negotiate fair compensation to stay in the school district