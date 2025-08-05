Back-to-school shoppers shifting to secondhand clothing

GREENWOOD — Back-to-school means shopping for many families. From school supplies to new clothes, costs can add up quickly.

Are more families turning to secondhand clothes for their kids to save some money?

Kids Kloset is a kids' resale store that's been in Greenwood for nearly 30 years.

WRTV

"Sometimes grandmas come in. Their kids are already grown and have families, and they're just coming in for the grandkids," said Kayla Carnanda, a store employee. "They've been coming here since they opened."

While the store has always had a steady flow of customers, Carnanda says she has noticed an uptick in back-to-school shoppers this year, all looking for some bargains.

"Prices are just much more affordable. You can get probably 15, 20 outfits here, for the prices of like four or five somewhere else," Carnanda explained.

What are back-to-school shoppers looking for the most?

"Uniforms, because a lot of the local schools have uniforms," Carnanda shared. "We have a lot of good shoes. They're always looking for shoes."

WRTV

Aly Zehr was in the store shopping. She has a daughter, and is expecting her second child later this year.

"These babies can only wear the clothes a handful of times, so it's hard to just buy all brand new," Zehr explained while sorting through the racks of clothing. "Being able to save in any way is a big deal."

Zehr said she likes the idea of hand-me-down clothes, but she can't always rely on those when babies are born in opposite seasons.

"So looking for a place that would be similar to that, but in good shape still," Zehr shared of what she was looking for.

"We double check everything, and make sure stains and holes, that we don't purchase that stuff," explained Carnanda.

Once kids outgrow their clothes, parents can resell the items back to the shop.

"It's good to have a place where you can bring things in and make a little cash," Carnanda explained.

WRTV

Carnanda went on to share that she started working at the store after she was a customer herself, buying and selling clothes for her own kids.

Selling gently used items keeps them out of the landfill, but Carnanda doesn't think that the environment is the main reason they've been so busy as kids head back to school.

"Cost-friendly is probably a bigger drive for people to come in," Carnanda shared. "With everything being so expensive right now."