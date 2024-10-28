Meteorologist Maci Tetrick joined WRTV in September 2024 and is thrilled to be back home in Central Indiana. She is excited to be forecasting and reporting on stories related to the weather.

Maci grew up in Hendricks County and graduated from Plainfield High School, where she performed in show choir. As a 10-year 4-H member, Maci participated in a variety of projects, including proudly showing an alpaca at her county fair.

Maci loved spending time visiting her Gram’s farm near Anderson, where she learned how to care for and connect with animals. When Maci wasn’t at the farm, she paid close attention to the wildlife in the woods and creek behind her house. A scientist through and through, she completed “research” in her own backyard: forming hypotheses about animals, taking observations, reading books about different species, and writing reports to share in her classroom newspaper.

This love of animals and science developed into a passion to care for the planet and led her to pursue a career in meteorology. Maci graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Atmospheric Science. Given any opportunity, she is the first in the room to shout “Boiler UP!” This Boilermaker sang in the Purduettes, announced as an in-game host for Purdue Athletics, and made forecasts as part of Purdue’s Fast Track News program. She also was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi.

Study abroad sparked a love of travel for Maci after a semester abroad at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. She is not afraid of solo travel, and she can tell you countless stories about staying in hostels around the world.

After graduating, Maci worked as the morning meteorologist at ABC57 News in South Bend for four years (she held down the fort as a Boilermaker in Notre Dame territory). Maci won the award for Local Community Involvement from the Indiana Broadcasters Association for her series 57 Minute Miracle.

Some of her hobbies include exploring new parks, swimming, and thrifting. If you compliment her clothing, she will likely reply, “thanks, it’s thrifted!” She also volunteers as a Panda Ambassador for the World Wildlife Fund.

You can say hi to Maci and share your story ideas via email Maci.Tetrick@wrtv.com or Facebook MeteorologistMaci.