IPS families prepare for 2025-26 school year

INDIANAPOLIS — New year, new school. It's junior Destiny Currin’s first time being a Blue Devil.

Currin transferred to Shortridge High School for its early graduation program.

“It’s kinda different because it’s college classes, but I’m excited for it because it’s preparing me for college already," Currin said.

She plans to ignore her nerves for the first day.

“Be myself. Be energetic, like how I am: loud," she said.

Hundreds of students and parents got a chance to walk through the high school for a back-to-school night on Thursday.

Indianapolis Public Schools families got a chance to visit stations with school info, introductions to staff, and a wide range of free resources, including school supplies, books, backpacks, personal care kits and more.

“We’re setting the precedent very quickly: this is a safe and welcoming place. This is a sense of community, this is why we want people to come into our building," Principal Andrea Salmon said.

Enrollment is up for the 2025-26 school year, at around 1300 students.

A few years ago, when Salmon became principal, Shortridge was at a 55 percent suspension rate. Last year, Shortridge had an 18 percent suspension rate.

“A lot of that has to do with the opportunities we provide kids. A safe space, a sense of community," Salmon said.

Salmon attributes the success to programs like SHINE, a student-led program to curb youth violence.

SHINE, an acronym for prioritizing Safety, Health, Inclusion and Nurturing Environments, is the first of its kind for IPS.

“We’re all united and wanting to make sure we provide a space where kids are growing every day," she said.

This comes as city leaders are considering a proposal for stricter curfew hours for young people in Indianapolis.

The proposal was in response to a mass shooting downtown during the Fourth of July weekend, when two teens died.

Youth gun violence is a concern for mom Juliet Kelly and her daughter Amoura.

“You need to be off and away from that type of situation and protect yourself at a certain time. Try to be safe. We want the youth to love each other and not be exposed to that kind of violence. It’s just devastating," Kelly said.

Mom Crystal Barney has three daughters at Shortridge right now.

Barney says she tries to have an open dialogue with them.

“Just encouraging them that you don’t have to be with the cool kids if the cool kids aren’t making good decisions," she said.

The first day of school for IPS students is August 4.