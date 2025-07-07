Mass shooting in Indy leads to gun charges against four, including 3 minors

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Monday that four people, including three juveniles, have been charged in connection with Saturday's mass shooting in downtown Indianapolis.

A 13-year-old male has been charged with Theft of a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, and Dangerous Possession of a Firearm.

A 15-year-old male faces charges for Dangerous Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, and Resisting Law Enforcement, while a 16-year-old male has also been charged with Dangerous Possession of a Firearm.

Additionally, 17-year-old Vincent Lanking has been charged as an adult with Dangerous Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Obstruction of Justice for allegedly fleeing from officers who attempted to stop him near Monument Circle.

“A 13-year-old alleged to be walking through the streets of downtown with a gun is ridiculous," Prosecutor Mears said. "We will continue to work with IMPD and our law enforcement partners to investigate how these firearms end up in the hands of our children.”

The mass shooting left seven people injured and resulted in the deaths of two teenagers.

WATCH | Mass shooting downtown kills 2, injures 5 others following 4th of July celebrations

Mass shooting downtown kills 2, injures 5 others following 4th of July celebrations

Officers responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Washington and Meridian Street around 1:27 a.m. early Saturday morning.

They were notified of a second disturbance near Washington and Illinois shortly thereafter. As officers approached the second scene, they reported hearing gunfire.

Upon arrival, they discovered several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Xavion Jackson, a 16-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Azareaon S. Cole, a 15-year-old male, succumbed to his injuries later at the hospital. Five other victims, aged 16 to 21, were taken to area hospitals, and a seventh victim later walked into a hospital in stable condition.

At the crime scene, police recovered multiple firearms.

Mears said these were just the first four cases to be presented to the office, and additional charging announcements are expected in the coming days.