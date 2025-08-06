IU Indianapolis RAs prepare for fall semester weeks before first day of classes

INDIANAPOLIS — There's still a couple of weeks until the start of classes at IU Indianapolis.

Some students are already back on campus and working in the residence halls.

Dozens of resident assistants participated in an immersive, hands-on fire safety training on Tuesday.

They had to navigate their way through a dimly lit, smoke-filled room.

IU Indy Director of Emergency Management and Continuity Jason Kephart says the training is designed to help RAs feel prepared to keep students safe during a fire.

“That way the first time isn’t when they’re in a fire," Kephart said.

85% of university housing fires are cooking fires. The leading cause is unattended cooking.

And Kephart says the clock is ticking.

30 years ago, you had 17 minutes to escape a building fire. Today, you have less than three minutes.

“They’re kinda like that first line of defense. They’re gonna be there every day. They’re gonna know who is not there. They build up that relationship. When that emergency happens, they’re able to give us the vital information on who’s still here, who’s not here," he said.

IU Indianapolis

The first day of classes for the fall semester is Monday, August 25.

Until then, RAs like Ky Berry are getting ready for students’ arrival.

“Training is going over the logistics of being an RA. Of course, we’re going over contracts, agreements, policy, terms of employment. But also connecting with other RAs," Berry said.

Berry is a junior studying social work. She became an RA to help recent high school graduates transition into university life.

“I wanna be an advocate for residents, specifically first-gen residents. That’s why I’m in the Tower community. Primarily serving first-year students and helping them navigate the first-year college experience," she said.

Senior Jeremy Black says it’s bittersweet to be going into their last year as an RA.

“Getting to be involved with people. Getting to shape people’s experiences made my college life really cool," Black said.

Black is excited to welcome students in just a couple of weeks.

“A lot of stuff happens on the fly, things that come up, and you deal with it as you go. It’s probably the fun of the job. Getting to react to things but also working with other people to collaborate and make compromises," they said.

