IU students move into campus ahead of first day of fall semester

BLOOMINGTON — Many colleges and universities in Central Indiana are gearing up for the first day of fall semester next week.

At Indiana University, thousands of incoming freshmen began the move-in process earlier this week.

“Meeting new people. Lots of new opportunities. Just a fun time," 18-year-old Tom Von Den Steinen said.

Von Den Steinen is a first year student at IU.

He’s studying business and says he’s excited to attend his first IU basketball game this year.

And he’s happy it’s only a four and a half hour drive back home to Chicago.

Wisconsin-native Audrey Davies is studying finance.

Both her parents are IU grads.

“They’re excited. I’m living in my mom’s dorm which is Teter, so she’s excited about that," Davies said.

Their biggest advice as she steps foot on campus for the first time?

“They told me to go to all my classes and to have fun," Davies said.

Freshman Elaina Cook is studying business and says she’s excited to explore campus.

“I really love all the green spaces and I love the architecture. Everything matches so well it’s very pretty," Cook said.

Von Den Steinen, Davies and Cook are three of the estimated 9,500 incoming freshman at the university’s Bloomington campus this year.

Many began move in last Sunday.

“The whole environment in Bloomington shifts. We go from waiting, preparing, getting excited to actually seeing it happen and that is this moment. Moving into the residence halls, getting ready for classes," Senior Associate Dean of Students Libby Spotts said.

Welcome Week officially begins Wednesday.

It’s a chance for students to explore the campus, meet new people, connect to resources and learn everything there is to know about being a Hoosier.

It includes the New Student Induction Ceremony , CultureFest, and Traditions and Spirit of IU.

“We’re helping students navigate this huge place. We’re helping them figure out where their classes are. We’re helping them meet each other and really feel welcomed as Hoosiers here at IU Bloomington," Spotts said.

The first day of class is Monday, August 21.