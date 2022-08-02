Local school district remixes popular song for back-to-school campaign

COLUMBUS — The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation has debuted a new breakout artist in their new back-to-school music video.
Superintendent Jim Roberts stars in their remixed version of Walker Hayes's song, "Fancy Like."
The song "Ready Like" covers going back to school and the excitement and stress that comes with it.
At WRTV, we know we're ready like back to school, on the first day!
