Ways to save on last-minute school supply shopping

INDIANA — As kids across Central Indiana head back to the classroom, families are doing some last-minute shopping for back-to-school, and it’s important to get the best deals.

Families WRTV talked to expressed the importance of saving money as they prepare for the new school year.

"It's definitely important, especially saving throughout the year," said Chelsa and Damian Pierson who were shopping for their three teenagers. "We have a high schooler now, so they need a scientific calculator, a T-84 plus. Little things like that add up quickly. Journals, folders, even Sharpies. It’s definitely an arm and a leg."

According to Indiana University, 3% of parents initially expected to spend between $100 and $300 on back-to-school supplies. This year, that number has surged to 40% of parents.

Local retailers like Walmart and Meijer are stressing the importance of shopping for deals.

Erin Glover, a lead at Walmart Academy Greenwood location, told WRTV, "We've selected items that are priced lower than they were last year, along with over 2,000 rollbacks this year. For instance, Wonder Nation backpacks are just $5, Handy-dandy two-pocket folders are on rollback for 25 cents, and filler paper has dropped in price from 97 cents to 84 cents."

Meijer is also doing its part to make back-to-school shopping more affordable.

Lonnie Jordan, Meijer Store Director of the East Washington location, shared that many basic school items are priced at $1 or less. "We just want to ensure that it’s affordable for customers," he said.

Both retailers emphasize that their deals extend beyond just pens and paper.

"There are many grocery items with hot deal signs that are 60% off, covering every aspect of back-to-school shopping, from supplies to apparel, food and supplies,” Glover added.

At Walmart, Glover said families can even find outfits, school supplies, backpacks and lunch items for under $65.

For families looking for last-minute savings, Glover advises that having a plan in place is crucial.

Both stores said the goal is to make prices affordable for families and to be one-stop shops for them to get everything they need.

Walmart and Meijer are committed to stocking shelves daily to keep up with demand.

Meijer even offers a 15% discount on supplies for teachers, provided they show their school badge to a cashier.