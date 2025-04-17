Ball State ends DEI programs to comply with President Trump's executive order

MUNCIE, INDIANA — Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns said the university's board of trustees approved a resolution to revise or end policies and programs relating to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to comply with President Trump's executive order.

Students received a message on Thursday from Mearns explaining the board considered multiple courses of action in response to the orders directing educational institutions to end DEI program from Trump and the Department of Education (DOE).

Back in February, the DOE sent a Dear Colleague Letter to educational institutions receiving federal funds. The letter ordered institutions to stop using race as a factor in their admissions, hiring and other policies.

Mearns says the university has worked to comply with the orders.

In a video released by Mearns on Thursday, he said he recommened the university takes the steps to fully comply with President Trump's executive order.

"I understand that this represents a significant change, and such changes are never easy," Mearns said in the video.

Mearns sights two reasons for his decision.

The first is the university has always complied with 'Dear Colleague' letters regardless of their subject matter.

The second is defying the order could result in severe consequences for the university and its students due to the administration suspending or terminating federal funding..

In the video, Mearns recognizes the criticism of those who approve of his decision.

"I remain confident that we can—and will—continue to fulfill our fundamental mission of empowering our students to pursue fulfilling careers and lead meaningful lives," Mearns said.