Butler to make Higher Education more Attainable after $2.5 Million Donation

INDIANAPOLIS— Butler University is looking to make college education more accessible than ever before.

The University recently announced they will open Founder’s College in August of 2025 with a 2-year degree option.

The college aims to respond to gaps in college attendance by helping historically underserved communities with an affordable financial model and support systems.

The announcement comes after just 53% of Indiana High School graduates chose to attend college in 2023.

It’s dropped 10% since 2015.

“With a 53% college going rate, we have to recognize that a large percent of those students are also African American students, Hispanic, brown, you know, black and brown students, but students who are simply saying, we need some help,” explained the college’s inaugural Dean, Dr. Carolyn Gentle-Genitty. “Those who still want a high quality, rigorous, elite degree, that's what Butler's offering.”

Zach Bolinger Marianne Glick (Left) alongside her spouse Mike Woods (Right)

On Tuesday, the University announce that Indianapolis Philanthropist, and Butler alumnus Marianne Click and her spouse Mike Woods will donate $2.5 million to the Founder’s College.

In a release, Glick claimed she was thrilled Butler was establishing the program.

“Providing affordable education at a high-quality school like Butler for those that have historically not been able to go is transformational,” Glick said.

Butler isn’t alone.

Earlier this year, Indiana Senate Bill 8 called on all Indiana colleges and Universities to offer three-year degree programs by July of 2025.

Butler hopes they can lead the way in making higher education attainable.

“We're making sure that we're offering one that's affordable as wraparound services, where students see themselves with career opportunities,” Gentle-Genitty explained.

