HSE schools offering variety of foods to expand kids' palate

HAMILTON COUNTY — Close your eyes, and picture the sights and sounds of an elementary school lunch room.

A cacophony of a school lunch room. Plastic trays, laughter and conversation.

It's a brief moment in the day where kids can let loose, while fueling up for the rest of the day.

Also, a place where a Jama Network Open study shows Americans get their healthiest meals.

Take a deep breath in, the smell? No, it's not your traditional square pizza or chicken nuggets.

It's Thai chicken ramen, on this day.

Ramen, just one of a handful of diverse food options Hamilton Southeastern School District is offering their students.

"It makes us feel good that we're introducing kids to new things and new flavors," Amy Read, with HSE food services said.

It's all part of the districts global meals initiative, to give kids a chance to try things from other cultures.

Ramen bowls, tikka masala, empanadas, piada and a curry chicken.

"If we introduce in the elementary, as they grow into the bigger schools they're more likely to try new things as well," Read said.

The kitchen staff underwent a culinary training to help their team learn more about prepping fresh food options.

The focus was on providing healthy, diverse, nutritious options for their more than 21,000 students.

"They're not experiencing sometimes at home and we need to introduce them to new flavors," Read said. "When kids are hungry they're not listening in the classroom so if the have a full stomach they're going to have a better education. "

If kids do try the new meal options and don't like them they will be able to chose something else.

Right now the district is offering the culturally diverse food options once a month, whit plans to rill it out. more in the future.