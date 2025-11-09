Indiana students get free help filing FAFSA forms at College Goal Sunday event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Financial aid professionals from across Indiana will help college-bound students and their families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid during College Goal Sunday on Nov. 9 from 2-4 p.m.

The free program assists Indiana students with filing the FAFSA, which is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, many scholarships, and federal student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide. Students must file by Indiana's priority deadline of April 15 to guarantee state aid for those who qualify.

Many families perceive the form to be too complicated and time-consuming to complete, often leading to students missing out on financial aid they would receive. College Goal Sunday addresses this problem by providing expert volunteers who help students and families file the form in less than one afternoon.

Now in its 37th year, College Goal Sunday has helped more than 98,000 Indiana students and families complete the FAFSA properly and on time. The program is organized by the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association.

“We are pleased to announce there will be a College Goal Sunday this fall. The last two years, due to delays in the launch of the form, we were not able to hold an event at this time of year," said Bill Wozniak, co-chair of College Goal Sunday. "With many families anxious about getting the form filed, and meeting various deadlines, this is very good news."

Wozniak emphasized the importance of proper completion and timing.

"Students who don't complete their financial aid paperwork properly and on time are often disappointed when they find out how much financial aid they lost," Wozniak said. "If our assistance gives students a better chance at education beyond high school and less debt, we're fulfilling our mission."

Students should attend with their parent or guardian. Parents should bring completed 2024 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 forms and other 2024 income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2024 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 form or other 2024 income and benefits information.

Students and parents are encouraged to set up their U.S. Department of Education StudentAid.gov account at studentaid.gov before attending the event.

Volunteers will be available to assist with the online form and answer families' individual questions. All sites offer FAFSA online capabilities and many have Spanish interpreters available. A complete list of sites is available at CollegeGoalSunday.org.

Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for one of five $1,000 scholarships. Winners will be notified and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.

21st Century Scholars are income-eligible students who sign a contract in seventh or eighth grade promising they will graduate from high school, meet grade point requirements, fulfill a pledge of good citizenship, and apply for college financial aid. Upon high school completion, scholars who have fulfilled the commitment and demonstrate financial need receive state funds to help cover their college tuition and fees for up to eight semesters at eligible Indiana public colleges or an equal dollar amount at eligible Indiana private colleges.

To fulfill their pledge, scholars must submit a completed FAFSA form on time.

College Goal Sunday originated in Indiana and is now a national model. Following Indiana's example, College Goal Sunday events organized by more than 34 states have opened doors to higher education for hundreds of thousands of students across the country.

For more information about College Goal Sunday and a list of locations, visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.