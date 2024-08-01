Indianapolis teacher talks new challenges ahead of first day of school

INDIANAPOLIS — For the past 25 years, North Central journalism teacher Tom Gayda has looked forward to the first day of school.

“I think it comes a little easier with knowing you know what to do on the first day,” Gayda said.

On Thursday, Gayda will join teachers in Washington, Pike, Lawrence and Franklin Townships as they embark on another school year.

Indianapolis Public Schools and Center Grove are also back in session on August 1.

“You can always kind of reinvent yourself,” Gayda shared while reminiscing on his past 24 first days. “Even at the semester, you get a little chance to change things up. Every year is a new start and that's kind of fun.”

Gayda is part of a teaching workforce that has seen its fair share of challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a 2022 National Education Association survey, More than 55% of educators said they were ready to leave the profession earlier than planned.

The survey claims it is largely due to teacher salaries.

Gayda says an evolving classroom has taken it’s toll.

“It's been a lot of a lot of change,” Gayda explained. “My grade book used to be a notebook, and now it's instantly online. There's good and bad with that.”

Gayda faces a new challenge as a new Indiana state law prohibits the use of cellphones in the classroom.

“I mean, everyone has got their phone in their hand,” Gayda said. “I think (the students) will live.”

Despite the challenges that come with a new school year, the end of each summer marks an opportunity for Gayda to reconnect with his students.

“Tomorrow, it's more about getting to see people you've not seen in a while and reconnect,” Gayda said. “That's kind of a fun thing."