IUPUI Chancellor Nasser Paydar announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS — Nasser Paydar, the Chancellor of IUPUI and executive vice president for Indiana University, announced Thursday he will be retiring.

Paydar's last day as chancellor is March 1.

"Indiana University is grateful for Chancellor Paydar's tireless service," Pamela Whitten, IU's recently-appointed president, stated. "His career has been dedicated to providing strategic vision and planning that have ensured progress on every campus he has served. He has put student success at the forefront and focused on creating opportunities for underrepresented students to pursue higher education. The impacts of his leadership will be felt for years to come."

Paydar has been an IU faculty member for 36 years.

He has held several different roles within the university since joining IUPUI in 1985. He became IUPUI's fifth chancellor in 2015.

"For 36 years, I have had the honor, privilege and joy of serving Indiana University as a faculty member, and as the leader of IUPUC, IU East and IUPUI," Paydar said in a statement. "During my years of service -- 32 of them in administration -- I have seen this institution grow stronger in its education and research mission as well as working in partnership with the community.

"As I look toward retirement, I want to thank my colleagues not only for their support and collegiality over many years but also for their resourcefulness and constant drive to excel. They have inspired me and give me great confidence in the future of IUPUI and the university as a whole as I move toward this new chapter of my life."

Whitten is forming a search committee for a new chancellor. According to IU, a new chancellor will be named before Paydar's last day.