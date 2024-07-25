'I've improved in school a lot': Indy reading program empowers students

INDIANAPOLIS — New Indiana standardized testing results revealed only slight growth in the classroom since last year and scores still aren't as high as they should be. One organization is trying to change that.

RISE INDY is working to set kids up for success by empowering them through reading.

"I've been excellent with my reading and it's good,” said 12-year-old Amy Alfonseca.

The soon to be seventh grader at Global Preparatory Academy is now confident when she picks up a book to read it.

Just six-years-ago, that wasn’t the case for the native Spanish speaker who struggled to learn English when she was younger.

“It was hard for me to learn,” Amy said. "When I grew up, it was hard for me because I never knew what English was.”

Changing that narrative for students like Amy is the goal of RISE INDY’s Freedom Readers literacy program that was started in 2023.

The organization told WRTV 73% of Marion County students struggle with reading — a number the program wants to change.

"We have a literacy crisis currently in Marion County. We have 71% of third through eighth graders are not passing state assessments tests related to ELA (English/Language Arts),” Jasmin Shaheed-Young, the President and Founder of RISE INDY, said.

2024 ILEARN results showed just a slight increase of 0.3% in English/Language Arts proficiency from 2023 and a slight decrease in math.

Levels still not where they were before the pandemic.

"It's clear there is still a lot of work that can be done, it's one of the reasons why we are expanding Freedom Readers this fall,” Shaheed-Young explained.

The Freedom Readers program has served more than 350 families and nearly 450 kids.

The workshops give families the tools they need to start building those readings skills at home.

"One of the things that I do now that I did not do before Freedom Readers was sit down with them,” Amy’s mom, Diana Hernandez, said. “I learned the importance of me being present while they were reading and choosing books appropriate to their grade level.”

Hernandez reads with her three kids nearly every day in both Spanish and English.

Through the Freedom Readers program, she and hundreds of other parents also learn how to better understand state assessments tests like ILEARN, and the science of reading.

"I've been able to better help my children, and I can see it through their progress," Hernandez said.

It’s major progress that even earned Amy the President's Award in 2023 for her educational achievements.

“I’ve improved in school a lot,” Amy said. "My test scores are higher now and I thank the program for helping me."

"With kids being able to have that confidence in reading, you see that confidence then translate over to math. You see it translate over to so many subjects,” Shaheed-Young said.

The organization told WRTV families in the program have seen a major improvement in their children:



73.5% increased their reading accuracy.

85.2% showed more interest in books.

69% chose more challenging reading material.

73.5% improved in reading speed.

The organization will be holding another free Freedom Readers Workshop this Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1751 W. Riverside Dr.

Childcare, lunch, and school supplies are provided at the workshop.

The session will be both in English and Spanish.

Parents are encouraged to register in advance.