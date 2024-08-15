Local non-profit stepping up to help teachers with school supplies

INDIANAPOLIS — Funding a classroom can get expensive for teachers who often reach into their own pockets to buy classroom necessities.

The US Department of Education shows 94% of educators use their own money for supplies.

It's why organizations like Teachers' Treasures says they exist.

Kaitlyn Kendall, WRTV

"It's our responsibly to really help these teachers so they can really help their students," Hanna Yager-Busch from Teachers' Treasures says.

The non-profit is a free resource center for schools in Marion County that have more than 60% of their students on free and reduced lunch.

"We've got about 6,000 teachers who are going to be coming through our doors through out the school year. That's 100,000 kids, 333 programs," Yager-Busch said.

Kaitlyn Kendall, WRTV

The U.S. Department of education study shows teachers on average between $500 and $750 of their own money on supplies for their students.

"No teacher, no students should ever worry about anything as small as a pencil. They've got bigger things to worry about," Yager-Busch said.

For educators like Birzabit Estrada-Nunez, it's a sign of relief to have assistance to fill his classroom.

"Being able to provide that for the kids definitely, gets them more into the school system, more engaged," Estrada-Nunez said.

Kaitlyn Kendall, WRTV

WRTV followed Estrada-Nunez around while he school supply shopped at Teachers' Treasures for the first time.

"This is great! I am able to get things that will help my students. For example, my students don't need these pouches for my class, but they might for a different one," Estrada-Nunez said. "So I am going to go ahead and get them so I can help if a student doesn't have one."

It's a team effort to make sure teachers like Estrada-Nunez can help students.

"Whatever we can to give back," Jennifer Sterrett said.

Sterrett works with Two Men and a Truck, a junk removal company that works to funnel supplies to Teachers' Treasures.

Kaitlyn Kendall, WRTV

"If we are going to haul things like office supplies or furniture away, rather than taking them to a landfill, I would rather bring them here," Sterrett said. "There are businesses and even residents that have items that they are upgrading or even downgrading and they have items that can be reused."

If a qualifying teacher wants to participate they have to sign up for a time slot online.

The non-profit also offers teachers get hygiene supplies, prizes, room decor, and even food items to have on hand for students.