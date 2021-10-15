Pike Township students again have eLearning day due to bus driver absences

INDIANAPOLIS — MSD of Pike Township officials said Friday morning that students will have another eLearning day due to school bus driver absences.

Educators will teach their regular schedule, while students will join remotely via Zoom.

The shortage of bus drivers has been a continuing issue for the district.

Pike Township students previously learned remotely due to the issue on Sept. 27-28.

PREVIOUS | Bus driver shortage leads to eLearning days for Pike Township students