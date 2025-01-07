Proposed bill would disband 5 Indiana school districts including Indianapolis Public Schools

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill proposed at the Indiana Statehouse could disband five school districts across the state.

House Bill 1136, authored by Jake Teshka, argues that school districts with declining enrollments should not receive tax benefits while families send their children to other districts.

It would force public schools to become charter schools if more than 50% of students living in the district attend other schools.

In a statement released to WRTV, Teshka said:

I authored this legislation to ensure school corporations are giving our children the best education possible and to find solutions in districts where the current governance is failing its students. This bill would only apply to school districts where more than half of the students and families living within the district's boundaries are choosing to attend other schools, meaning their property taxes are funding a school system they don’t attend. This is an important conversation to have, and I look forward to hearing from parents, educators, administrators, and other stakeholders on the best path forward to ensure every Hoosier student receives a quality education.

Indiana State Teachers Association president Keith Gambil says, if passed, the bill limits parents' choices in their child's education.

"It appears to strip our communities of governance," Gambil explained. "As you know, our traditional public schools are governed by elected school boards, and those boards come from within the community and are representative of the community. It can also silence our parents who have made the choice to send their child to that traditional public school. We hear so much about choice in Indiana, and this seems to be going the other direction."

For 14 years, Pike Township Trustee Annette Johnson worked as an IPS teacher.

She believes legislatures need to be more focused on providing the district with the tools it needs to thrive.

"I think what we have to do is we have to stop selling them these pipe dreams, these other charter school districts, because nine times out of 10, the schools close, and then the kids have to go back to IPS," Johnson said. "(We) need support from the legislators to make sure that IPS has the materials, the funding to help them be successful."

WRTV reached out to Indianapolis Public Schools for an interview, and the district replied with the following statement:

The IPS Board of Commissioners stands firm in its commitment to the students, families, and teachers we serve. We are committed to collaboration with elected officials and community leaders to ensure our students’ needs remain the top priority. We will continue to advocate for policies and resources that strengthen public education and protect our children’s futures. The IPS Board of Commissioners recognizes the importance of addressing pending legislation that will affect IPS and its potential impact on our students, families, and community. As part of our commitment to thoughtful and unified leadership, the full board, including newly sworn-in members, will formally address this legislation following their Organization Day on January 7.

