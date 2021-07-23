Watch
NewsEducation

Actions

Stores offering teacher discounts for the 2021-22 school year

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="https://stock.adobe.com/search?filters%5Bcontent_type%3Aphoto%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Aillustration%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Azip_vector%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Avideo%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Atemplate%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3A3d%5D=1&filters%5Binclude_stock_enterprise%5D=1&filters%5Bis_editorial%5D=0&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Aimage%5D=1&k=school+supplies&order=relevance&safe_search=1&search_page=1&search_type=usertyped&acp=&aco=school+supplies&get_facets=0&asset_id=209400926">Adobe</a>
Enter your email address to win $5,000 for school supplies and $20,000 for your child’s school from Clorox
Posted at 8:43 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 20:43:56-04

INDIANAPOLIS — As the start of the new school year approaches, some stores are offering discounts to help teachers get ready for the 2021-22 school year.

These are some of the stores are offering discounts for teachers:

  • Target: Teachers can sign up to receive a one-time discount of 15% off select supplies and essentials until July 31
  • Meijer: Teachers can get 15% off school supplies with a coupon
  • Dollar General: Teachers can get 30% off during the store's teacher appreciation event until Sept. 6
  • Staples: Through Sept. 30, teachers enrolled in the Classroom Rewards program can get 20% off in-store purchases
  • Office Depot: With a rewards membership, teachers can get 20% back in rewards and 40% off print services
  • Barnes & Noble: Teachers can get 20% off the publisher's list price on purchases for classroom use
  • Joann: Teachers enrolled in the teacher reward program can save 15% on every purchase
  • Michales: Teachers can get 15% off their entire purchase

Is your business offering discounts for teachers ahead of the upcoming school year? Let WRTV know by emailing us at andrew.smith@wrtv.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!