Stores offering teacher discounts for the 2021-22 school year

INDIANAPOLIS — As the start of the new school year approaches, some stores are offering discounts to help teachers get ready for the 2021-22 school year.

These are some of the stores are offering discounts for teachers:



Target: Teachers can sign up to receive a one-time discount of 15% off select supplies and essentials until July 31

Meijer: Teachers can get 15% off school supplies with a coupon

Dollar General: Teachers can get 30% off during the store's teacher appreciation event until Sept. 6

Staples: Through Sept. 30, teachers enrolled in the Classroom Rewards program can get 20% off in-store purchases

Office Depot: With a rewards membership, teachers can get 20% back in rewards and 40% off print services

Barnes & Noble: Teachers can get 20% off the publisher's list price on purchases for classroom use

Joann: Teachers enrolled in the teacher reward program can save 15% on every purchase

Michales: Teachers can get 15% off their entire purchase

Is your business offering discounts for teachers ahead of the upcoming school year? Let WRTV know by emailing us at andrew.smith@wrtv.com.