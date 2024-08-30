Westfield Schools uses innovation to show students careers

WESTFIELD — Showing kids what's out there but providing opportunities to help them grow.

It's all part of the Westfield Schools initiative to get kids into post secondary education or the work force.

The school brought the career fair to their students, calling it "Careers on Wheels."

"We really wanted to give kids an opportunity to see different career fields that they may not have previously known existed," Brian Tomamichel with Westfield Washington Schools said.

The program works to showcase the vast amount of jobs these young students could chose a career in.

The students, though elementary age, got a chance to see hands on what types of work is out there.

"We learned so much, and it was so much fun," one student said.

The sole purpose is to get kids excited about learning, with a hope of setting them up for success in the future.

"They may know what their mom dad grandma grandpa aunt and uncle do. But there's so many careers out there where opportunities are," Tomamichel said.