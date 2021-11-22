El Lou mobile home park residents will have 180 days to move out

SPEEDWAY — Residents of a Speedway mobile home park will now have several more months to find a new home.

State Representative Renee Pack (D-Indianapolis) announced Monday the the residents of El-Lou Mobile Home Park will now have six months to relocate.

On Oct. 26, a notice to vacate was sent to residents giving them until Nov. 30 to move out after the property owner said they were ceasing all operations and selling the property.

WRTV has been following this story throughout November. Some residents have lived in the park for decades. A local attorney and the Indiana Attorney General’s office got involved, as well as Pack.

She visited residents and met with the park's owners. Now, they will have until April 18, 2022 to relocate.

The Indiana General Assembly recently passed a law in the 2020 legislative session requiring mobile homeowners to give residents 180 days' written notice of their intent to close.

"In the midst of a housing crisis, it is vital to keep both homeowners and landlords or property owners informed of changes in state law and state resource programs. It is inspiring to see residents stand up and fight for their rights. This is the kind of advocacy and drive that we need to see more of in Indiana," Pack said in a statement.