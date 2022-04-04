Fallen marine Tomkiewicz receives dignified transfer upon Indiana return

INDIANAPOLIS — The remains of fallen Marine Corps Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz returned to Fort Wayne, Indiana on April 2, 2022.

Upon arrival, a dignified transfer took place.

Photos Provided / Grissom Air Reserve Base The remains of fallen Indiana marine Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz were returned to Indiana via dignified transfer on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

A dignified transfer is not a ceremony; rather, it is a solemn movement of the transfer casket by a carry team composed of military personnel from the fallen member's respective service, according to the National Guard at Grissom A.F.B.

A dignified transfer is conducted for every U.S. military member who dies in the theater of operation while in the service of their country. A senior ranking officer of the fallen member's service presides over each dignified transfer.

Tomkiewicz died in the line of duty while taking part in NATO military exercises in Norway last week. He was among four Marines who died when their aircraft crashed.

Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags be flown at half-staff throughout the weekend to honor Tomkiewicz.

Following the dignified transfer on Saturday, Tomkiewicz’s family and friends held a private celebration of life on Sunday, April 3.