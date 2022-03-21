Watch
Marine from Fort Wayne killed in NATO exercise crash in Norway

EU-Norway-NATO-US-Plane-Crash
Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III/AP
U.S. Marines inspect a MV-22B Osprey prior to flight at Norwegian Air Force Base Bodo during Exercise Cold Response 22, Norway, March 16, 2022. Four U.S. Marines were killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise unrelated to Russia's war in Ukraine, authorities said Saturday, March 19. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere tweeted that they died in the crash on Friday night. The cause was under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.(Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
Posted at 6:37 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 06:37:53-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines, including one from Indiana, who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

All four were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

They are Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Marines Identified From MV-22B Osprey Incident
Four Marines died in a crash during a training flight south of Bodo, Norway in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022, March 18, 2022. All four Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"We mourn the loss of four Marines who tragically perished during a training exercise in Norway, including Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne. We will never forget their sacrifice and service, and I offer my deepest condolences to their loved ones," Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, tweeted.

"Praying for the family, friends, and community of Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz from Fort Wayne, Indiana, one of the four Marines who died on Friday in Norway during a NATO exercise when their aircraft crashed," Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, tweeted. "We honor Capt. Tomkiewicz’s service and we’ll never forget his sacrifice."

“Janet and I send our sincere condolences to Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz's family and friends, especially in the tough days ahead," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. "We ask all Hoosiers to surround the family with love and never-ending appreciation for all Captain Tomkiewicz gave to our state and nation.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

