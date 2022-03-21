Marine from Fort Wayne killed in NATO exercise crash in Norway

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines, including one from Indiana, who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

All four were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

They are Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Chief Warrant Officer Michael Kr/II Marine Expeditionary Force Four Marines died in a crash during a training flight south of Bodo, Norway in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022, March 18, 2022. All four Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"We mourn the loss of four Marines who tragically perished during a training exercise in Norway, including Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne. We will never forget their sacrifice and service, and I offer my deepest condolences to their loved ones," Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, tweeted.

"Praying for the family, friends, and community of Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz from Fort Wayne, Indiana, one of the four Marines who died on Friday in Norway during a NATO exercise when their aircraft crashed," Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, tweeted. "We honor Capt. Tomkiewicz’s service and we’ll never forget his sacrifice."

“Janet and I send our sincere condolences to Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz's family and friends, especially in the tough days ahead," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. "We ask all Hoosiers to surround the family with love and never-ending appreciation for all Captain Tomkiewicz gave to our state and nation.”