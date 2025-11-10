Cathedral Kitchen marks nearly a century of serving Hoosiers in need

INDIANAPOLIS — A downtown food ministry that has been serving hungry Hoosiers for decades is celebrating a major milestone. Cathedral Kitchen opened its doors to the public on Saturday, offering the community a firsthand look at its long-standing mission and inviting them to help continue it.

A blessing opened the event, recognizing the kitchen’s work that has supported the community for nearly a century.

“The Cathedral kitchen is quite unique in Indianapolis, as it is a brick-and-mortar structure that those who have no other options for food can come to,” said Emily Colmenar, director of operations for the Cathedral Parish Archdiocese of Indianapolis. “We don't ask questions. We don't even ask people their names. If you show up and you're hungry, we feed you.”

The food ministry also provides a dining space for those to eat and fellowship after they get their meal.

Terrence Toon helps coordinate the kitchen’s daily operations.

“I coordinate the production of the food that we prepare. I prepare menus based on what I'm able to receive from our food partners,” Toon said. “What we're looking at serving every day — two kinds of protein every day, which could be sandwiches… It could be yogurts, cheese snacks, some sort of savory or salty food, sweet food. Fruits, and a special beverage of some sort, plus a bottle of water.”

Toon said the kitchen recently underwent renovations to expand its capacity.

“A prep sink in this kitchen, which helps us to expand our production. We did some work on the coffee makers, got them up and running really well. We put in new refrigeration and freezer so we have more space to store food,” he said.

The ministry can serve more than 200 people a day, providing hot meals and comfort to those in need.

“There's somebody who cares about their dignity. There's someone who wants them to be full and and and for the moment happy,” Toon said.

Colmenar added, “We want you here. We want to make sure that you're taken care of.”

With colder weather approaching and uncertainty surrounding SNAP benefits, Cathedral Kitchen leaders say the need is growing.

“We're seeing the need significantly start to increase as the weather gets colder,” one staff member said.

“We're looking for people who are willing to come in and dedicate a couple of hours a day to helping," Toon told WRTV. "There are people in need, there are people that are hungry, and I believe we have an obligation, uh, to help, help feed them every day.”

Cathedral Kitchen has added new food partnerships, including Midwest Food Bank, Papa John's, Second Helpings and St. John’s Emmaus outreach to continue expanding its service.

The food ministry serves the community Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The ministry is also seeking volunteers and food donations, especially as the holidays approach.

Those interested in helping can click here.

