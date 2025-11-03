Hamilton County — Hoosiers are turning to food banks and local assistance programs as uncertainty surrounding SNAP benefits creates food insecurity challenges across Indiana.

Brittany Huffman, a Hamilton County mother of three, has spent sleepless nights worrying about affording food to feed her family during the ongoing uncertainty with government assistance programs.

"It's been very chaotic, I have actually spent several nights wondering where I'm going to be able to afford the ability to pay for my son's formula and my older two kids' food," Huffman said.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Families seek food bank help amid SNAP uncertainty

The month-long government shutdown has left many programs, including SNAP, in jeopardy, prompting Hoosiers to seek help from food banks and local assistance offices. Approximately half a million Indiana residents could be affected.

Suzanna Hobson, executive director of Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank, expects most SNAP recipients would turn to food banks if benefits lapse.

"With the SNAP benefits being cut, I mean, they've got to be able to get food onto their table to feed their family," Hobson said.

For Huffman, SNAP payments provide crucial flexibility in her household budget.

"It gives me the flexibility to know that I'm going to be able to afford food for not just myself, but my now three children," Huffman said.

With an unknown amount of benefits set to be distributed this November, families face difficult conversations and choices.

"It's very difficult to have to explain to a child that, 'Hey, we're going to have to eat the same few things or we might not be able to eat at all,'" Huffman said.

The Noblesville Trustee's Office has become a lifeline for many residents during these uncertain times.

WRTV

Teresa Caldwell, Noblesville Township Trustee, reports serving 50 to 70 households weekly through their small food pantry.

As the shutdown continues, food banks are working to meet increased demand.

"Because of the decreased benefits, or the benefits just not being there, food banks like ourselves are working diligently to get and procure more food to get to our pantries," Hobson said.

Food assistance programs are available across the state and can be found here.

A list of state-verified food shelters for Hoosiers to donate to can be found on the FSSA website.