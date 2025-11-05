Indiana's November SNAP benefits cut in half, delayed one week for recalculation

INDIANAPOLIS — November SNAP benefits for Indiana households will be cut in half and delayed by at least one week, state officials announced Wednesday.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said it received updated guidance from the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service that reduces maximum benefit allotments by 50% and requires recalculations for all 274,000 SNAP households.

The announcement comes after weeks of uncertainty over whether SNAP benefits would continue during the federal government shutdown.

"The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has received updated guidance from the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service requiring a recalculation of benefits for all 274,000 SNAP households in Indiana," FSSA stated. "As a result, November SNAP benefits will be delayed by at least one week."

Under the new federal guidance, FNS has reduced the federally determined maximum allotment for households by 50%. SNAP benefits are calculated by subtracting 30% of a household's net income from the federally determined maximum allotment.

"We understand the urgency of this situation and are working swiftly to complete the recalculations and resume benefit issuance as soon as possible," FSSA stated.

Food assistance in Indiana

The 50% reduction will impact the 610,000+ Hoosiers who depend on SNAP benefits for food assistance.

Central Indiana residents have multiple resources available for food assistance. CLICK HERE to find help in our community.

FSSA said it will provide updates as more information becomes available. The federal guidance is available on FSSA's website.