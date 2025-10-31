Food assistance In Your Community: Where to find help, how to give in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — With SNAP benefits potentially interrupted starting November 5 due to the federal government shutdown, Central Indiana residents have multiple resources available for food assistance. Here's where to find help in our community.

Why SNAP Benefits Are Ending

The federal government shutdown, now in its 29th day, prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to post a notice that monthly federal food aid from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will not go out in November, marking the first time in history that SNAP benefits face complete suspension during a government shutdown.

Key Statistics

• 600,000 Hoosiers depend on SNAP statewide

• 150,000 people in Central Indiana rely on SNAP benefits

Emergency Funding & Relief Efforts

United Way Food Relief Fund

United Way of Central Indiana has launched a $1 million Food Relief Fund to support food assistance during the SNAP benefit disruption.

The fund supports three major organizations:

• Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana

• Midwest Food Bank of Indiana

• Second Helpings

Every $1 donated creates 6 meals.

City of Indianapolis Emergency Support

The City, in partnership with Cummins and IU Health, is providing more than $200,000 in emergency funding to Gleaners Food Bank.

MORE: City leaders announce emergency funding ahead of SNAP cuts

Marion County Food Resources

FREE City Food Distribution Events (November 2025)

Office of Public Health and Safety Distribution Schedule:

• November 1, 2-4 p.m.: Bethel Cathedral AME | 6417 Zionsville Road

• November 8, 12-2 p.m.: Fountain Square Church of Christ | 1041 Spruce St.

• November 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Charity Cares | 959 N. Holmes Ave.

• November 15, 12-3 p.m.: Eclectic Souls VOICES Corp. | 9501 E. 36th Pl.

• November 19, 8:30 a.m.: Rock of the World, Salt of the Earth | 8833 Bel Air Dr.

• November 20, 4-6 p.m.: with Indy Peace | 1825 E. 25th St.

• November 24, 3-5 p.m.: Lawrence Park | 5301 N. Franklin Drive

• November 25, 12-2:30 p.m.: Breeding Tabernacle CME | 3670 N. Leland Ave.

• November 26, 3-5 p.m.: Stanley Strader | 2850 Bethel Ave.

Finding Food Pantries

Use the Community Compass app or visit the website to locate the nearest food assistance. The app allows you to enter your address to find free groceries, meals, SNAP stores and WIC clinics throughout Indiana.

Also use: Indy Hunger Network's free digital tool to search for food assistance near you.

Visit the state map of food resources for additional assistance, including home-delivered meals and senior food programs.

Major Food Pantries:

• St. Vincent de Paul - Three Indianapolis locations, accepts food, monetary donations, and stock/securities

• Mid-North Food Pantry - Currently experiencing record demand, seeking donations and volunteers

• Gleaners Food Bank - Distributes food at no cost or low cost to 300 pantries across 21 counties. Gleaners has ramped up operations in preparation for the SNAP cut-off, read more here.

Hamilton County

Food Pantries

• Sally Burton Food Pantry (Fishers) - Serves Hamilton County and Northern Marion County: Open Tuesday 12-2 pm, Thursday 6-7:30 pm, Saturday 10-11:30 am

• White River Christian Church Food Pantry - Serves Hamilton County residents without financial requirements

• Come to Me Food Pantry (Fishers) - Food assistance and household necessities for Hamilton County residents

• Merciful HELP Center Choice Food Pantry (Carmel) - Focuses on healthy options with fresh produce and meat

• Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank (Noblesville) - Accepts produce donations Monday mornings, 8-9 am

Mobile Food Calendar

Hamilton County maintains a mobile food distribution calendar at gsnlive.org

Indianapolis Public Schools

Indianapolis Public Schools operates food pantries at multiple school locations throughout the city, although some are restricted to students and families registered at each specific school.

IPS School Food Pantry Locations:

Brookside School 54 • 3150 East 10th Street, 46201 | 317-226-4254 • Every 3rd Friday 7:30-10am (registered students only) • Every 2nd Saturday 10-11am (open to community)

• 3150 East 10th Street, 46201 | 317-226-4254 • Every 3rd Friday 7:30-10am (registered students only) • Every 2nd Saturday 10-11am (open to community) Carl Wilde School 79 • 5002 West 34th Street, 46224 | 317-226-4279 • Text @79freefood to 81010 for updates

• 5002 West 34th Street, 46224 | 317-226-4279 • Text @79freefood to 81010 for updates Clarence Farrington School 61 • 4326 Patricia Street, 46222 | 317-226-4261 • Check with school for current schedule

• 4326 Patricia Street, 46222 | 317-226-4261 • Check with school for current schedule Daniel Webster School 46 • 1450 South Reisner Street, 46221 | 317-226-4246 • Twice monthly, 9am-12pm

• 1450 South Reisner Street, 46221 | 317-226-4246 • Twice monthly, 9am-12pm Eleanor Skillen School 34 • 1410 Wade Street, 46203 | 317-226-4234 • Every 3rd Thursday 2:30-3:30pm

• 1410 Wade Street, 46203 | 317-226-4234 • Every 3rd Thursday 2:30-3:30pm James Russell Lowell School 51 • 3426 Roosevelt Avenue, 46218 | 317-226-4251 • Every 2nd & 4th Thursday

• 3426 Roosevelt Avenue, 46218 | 317-226-4251 • Every 2nd & 4th Thursday Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58 • 321 North Linwood Avenue, 46201 | 317-226-4258 • Contact school for schedule

• 321 North Linwood Avenue, 46201 | 317-226-4258 • Contact school for schedule Rousseau McClellan School 91 • 5111 Evanston Avenue, 46205 | 317-226-4291 • Contact school for schedule

How to Get Help

What to Bring:

• Photo ID

• Proof of address

• Information about household size

Tips:

• Call ahead to confirm hours and availability

• Visit multiple pantries if needed

• Ask about special dietary accommodations

How to Help

Donate:

• Food items (check pantry needs first)

• Money (often more effective than food donations)

• Household items and hygiene products

Click here for more information on how to donate.

Volunteer:

• Contact individual pantries for volunteer opportunities

• Help with food sorting, distribution, and setup

Special Programs:

• Food Drop - Truck drivers can donate rejected food loads

• Pay It Forward boards at participating restaurants

Emergency Resources

For Immediate Help: Call 211 for information about local food assistance programs and emergency resources.

