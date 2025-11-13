Indiana SNAP recipients to receive full November benefits after federal reversal

INDIANA — The federal government is reversing course on SNAP benefits, ensuring all recipients get their full food assistance for November after initially cutting benefits due to the government shutdown.

The Food and Nutrition Service issued revised guidance to the Family and Social Services Administration on Thursday, overturning the previously announced reduction in maximum SNAP allotments for November. The state is now taking immediate action to make sure all SNAP recipients receive their full benefits for the month.

The exact date when the additional funds will be available is still being finalized. FSSA officials say they'll share an update as soon as the distribution timeline is confirmed.

Hoosiers who need immediate food assistance while waiting for full SNAP benefits are encouraged to call 2-1-1 or contact their local food bank for resources.