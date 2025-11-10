Partial SNAP benefits available to Indiana on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun announced Monday that partial Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be issued to eligible Hoosiers as the federal government shutdown comes to an end.

Benefits will begin processing Monday and are expected to be available on qualifying EBT cards starting Tuesday, November 11. Hoosiers expecting November SNAP benefits should check their EBT card balance beginning Tuesday.

"Indiana is prepared to issue partial benefits due to federal funding restrictions and a U.S. Supreme Court stay. As the shutdown winds down and funding is restored, the state is positioned to move quickly to deliver full benefits to qualifying households across Indiana as soon as possible" the Governor's office said in a press release.

The Family and Social Services Administration remains in close contact with federal partners and is prepared to respond quickly to any further changes in federal policy or funding.

Hoosiers who need immediate food assistance are encouraged to call 2-1-1 or contact their local food bank while waiting for SNAP benefits to be fully restored.

For a list of resources available, click here.