Cancer agency inspiring 7,500 random acts of kindness this week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Little Red Door Cancer Agency is celebrating a big anniversary by spreading a lot of kindness in just one week.

Little Red Door has been providing services to cancer patients in central Indiana for more than 75 years. It works to help with the physical, emotional and financial burdens of cancer for medically underserved Hoosiers.

It provides free services, like nutritional supplements, rides to treatments, fitness classes and more.

Sunday is National Cancer Survivors Day and Little Red Door is celebrating its anniversary by inspiring 7,500 random acts of kindness this week.

The first act was recorded Sunday by Brittani Richards, a 30-year cancer survivor.

With her team at Thrive Credit Union in Muncie, they raised $850 for Little Red Door and donated 33 blankets and six care packages.

"Cancer doesn't end when treatments are over," Richards said. "Cancer can sometimes be a lifelong battle for people, unfortunately, it has been for myself. So organizations like Little Red Door are completely an internal part of our communities because not only are they able to help families and patients throughout cancer treatment, but they are also there and available for them afterwards."

To reach their goal of 7,500 random acts of kindness by the end of the week, Little Red Door hopes to inspire supporters, staff, donors and the community as a whole to share with them any random acts of kindness they do this week.