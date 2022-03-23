Green shirts and green screens: These St. Patrick's Day school picture fails will give you a laugh

No, this isn’t the school for Casper the friendly ghost. This is what happens when school picture day gets rescheduled to St. Patrick’s Day.

Center Grove Community School Corporation tells WRTV that picture day for students at Sugar Grove Elementary School in Greenwood had to be rescheduled twice this year, the first time it fell on snow day and the second time it fell on the greenest holiday of the year.

Inter State Studio – like pretty much all photo studios these days – uses a green screen so that parents can choose what background they want for their child’s photos without having to take a bunch of different images. Using a solid colored screen (green, in this case) behind the student, allows the photographer to later replace that solid color in the image with any background the parent chooses.

What do students wear to school on St. Patrick’s Day? Green, of course! Which means using a green screen for the backdrop on your photos can lead to some pretty amusing outcomes.

After receiving the proofs for their Spring photos, several Sugar Grove moms started sharing the images in a Facebook Moms group. All of the parents seemed to be amused by the photos, and some even said they wanted to order the photos exactly like they were so they could remember the funny occasion.

Jackie Brewer says her son is “totally a leprechaun” in his photo.

Samantha Yates shared her daughter’s photo saying she had the “blessing” of wearing green to Spring picture day.

Another mother, Randi Orndorff, says she’s just glad she wasn’t the only parent who sent her child to school in green on picture day.

Inter State Studio tells WRTV they try to get the proofs out to families as quickly as possible and it appears they were sent out before going into “post-production”. They also say they will be able to easily fix them for the actual orders.

“The green screen process involves taking a picture in front of a solid color (in this case green) and dropping that background out to be replaced with a background of someone's choice in post-production. We try to get digital proofs in front of people quickly, so this is an example of seeing it before it goes through that post-production process. Typically, this is caught in an earlier, automated stage. This image is not the final product because it gets fixed in post-production.”

