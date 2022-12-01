IND explosive detection dog featured in new TSA calendar

INDIANAPOLIS — If you need a paw-sitive start to 2023, Rossi, a Malinois/German Shepherd mix, can help you out.

Rossi has spent the past three years as an explosives detection canine at the Indianapolis International Airport. She's featured on the annual TSA calendar for the month of January.

The TSA says Rossi is one of 13 dogs chosen for the calendar from dozens of entries.

Provided/TSA Explosives detection canine Rossi





The calendar says Rossi is a "snow princess" who also loves rolling in the grass. For treats, she enjoys Slim Jims and deer antlers.

Rossi spent 16 weeks in training before working at IND. She is trained to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials and are paired with handlers who use the working canine’s keen sense of smell when on duty. More than 1,000 explosives detection canines work in the U.S.

Rossi will celebrate her fifth birthday on Jan. 10 (which, of course, is noted on the calendar).

You can download the calendar for free online.

Provided/TSA Rossi

Earlier this year, IND explosion detection canine Ari was featured in the 2022 calendar.

