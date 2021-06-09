FedEx Ground looking to hire 1,200 package handlers in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Ground announced Wednesday it is looking to hire 1,200 employees at its Central Indiana facilities.

The company has open positions available for handlers to load and unload packages in Greenwood, Indianapolis and Zionsville, according to a news release.

According to FedEx, many of the positions may become full-time jobs as the company expands capacity in response to customer demand.

People can apply online or in-person at a hiring evening from 4-7 p.m. June 16 at the FedEx Ground Greenwood facility located at 2157 Stacies Way. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and there are no minimum education requirements.

Shifts include day, night and weekend positions with benefits available after a minimum threshold of service. Benefits include medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday, tuition reimbursement and paid parental leave.

Employees can also receive discounts on cell phone service, groceries and car purchases.

Earlier this week, FedEx Supply Chain announced it has 150 positions available at its warehouse in Plainfield.