Catalent expanding in Bloomington, looking to hire 1,000 people

BLOOMINGTON — Catalent, a global company that manufactures biologic drugs and works on developing, launching and supplies patient treatments, is investing $350 million in its Bloomington facility.

The company says it will allow them to expand biologics drug substance and drug product manufacturing capabilities.

The expansion includes the installation of new 2,000-liter single-use bioreactors and expanded downstream processing capabilities for drug substance as well as new syringe filling lines,

new quality control laboratories and complex packaging space.

They're looking to hire 1,000 people for the 1 million square foot biologics development and manufacturing facility.

For more information on the company and to see their open positions, click here.

PREVIOUS: How Catalent Biologics facility in Bloomington plays a significant role in vaccine rollout | Catalent Biologics adds 'over 2,000' jobs in a year