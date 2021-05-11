Chipotle is looking to hire 100 people in Indianapolis, hosts virtual job fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Chipotle Mexican Grill is seeking to fill 100 open positions in the Indianapolis area.

Chipotle is hosting a virtual career fair on the platform "Discord" to aid in vetting new employees. The event will take place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Pacific Time).

According to Chipotle, starting wages for its workers are anywhere from $11 to $18 per hour, for an average of $15 an hour.

Other benefits at Chipotle, according to the company, include:



Career growth opportunities, such as advancing to a Restaurateur, which has an average six-figure compensation, in as little as three and a half years.

A Crew Bonus program, which allows restaurant employees the opportunity to earn an extra month's worth of pay each year for meeting certain performance criteria.

The ability to pursue a debt-free degree from leading nonprofit, accredited universities in partnership with Guild Education [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me], after 120 days of employment.

Access to mental health care, regardless of whether the employee is enrolled in the company’s medical plan.

A 401k retirement plan, including a company match of 100% on the first 3% of the compensation an employee contributes and 50% on the next 2%, after one year of employment

Free Chipotle.

Those interested in applying for a position at one of the Chipotle locations, visit jobs.chipotle.com.

