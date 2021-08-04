Watch
Hiring Hoosiers: 630 immediate jobs available at IU Health

IU Health is hiring hundreds of Hoosiers and you can start work with them as soon as next week!
Posted at 11:33 PM, Aug 03, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health is hiring hundreds of Hoosiers and you can start with them as soon as next week!

A community job fair is being held on Wednesday, August 4, at the John H. Boner Community Center on the city's east side.

Across the state, the hospital system needs to hire about 1,300 people to fill house keeping, food service, and patient care assistance positions.

No prior experience is necessary. About 630 positions are open right now in the Indianapolis metro area at IU Health. All of these jobs start at $16 an hour with a $1 pay raise after one year and up to $18 after a two-year tenure with the company.

IU Health is in high need of these positions and are ready to put you to work and on their payroll as soon as possible.

