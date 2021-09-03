Watch
Hiring Hoosiers: A shift in the job market

WRTV's Marc Mullins reports. During this pandemic, there has been a shift in the job market. Employers have so many open positions but not enough qualified applicants and not enough dedicated applicants.
Posted at 1:43 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 01:43:38-04

INDIANAPOLIS — When WRTV launched Hiring Hoosiers nearly three years ago, we wanted to help job seekers land open positions that were hard to come by.

During this pandemic, there has been a shift. Employers have so many open positions, but not enough qualified applicants and not enough dedicated applicants.

WRTV followed up with a small business owner we profiled in the spring, frustrated about a vanishing and apathetic work ethic in this country. He explains how he is making changes to attract Hoosier workers.

WRTV's Marc Mullins reports.

