Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesHiring Hoosiers

Actions

Hiring Hoosiers: Amazon hiring more than 3,000 seasonal employees in Indiana

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
<a href="">Associated Press</a>
The Best Amazon Prime Day Home Deals
Posted at 2:22 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 14:22:17-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon is hiring more than 150,00 seasonal employees across the country, including more than 3,000 in Indiana.

According to a press release from the company, all seasonal roles have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on the shift at many locations.

The open positions include working on things like stowing, picking, packing, shipping, delivering orders and more, according to the release. All new employees will be fully trained and need to follow strict COVID-19 protocols.

To learn more about the open positions, you can visit Amazon's website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring-Hoosiers-Header-Image-600x400_00000.jpg

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Hiring Hoosiers Job Board

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.