Hiring Hoosiers: Amazon hiring more than 3,000 seasonal employees in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon is hiring more than 150,00 seasonal employees across the country, including more than 3,000 in Indiana.

According to a press release from the company, all seasonal roles have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on the shift at many locations.

The open positions include working on things like stowing, picking, packing, shipping, delivering orders and more, according to the release. All new employees will be fully trained and need to follow strict COVID-19 protocols.

To learn more about the open positions, you can visit Amazon's website.