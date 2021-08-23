Hiring Hoosiers: Carvana hiring more than 230 employees in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Carvana is looking to hire more than 230 employees at its vehicle inspection center in Greenfield during two job fairs this week.

The job fairs, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, will take place at Carvana's inspection center at 6508 FW Marks Drive.

The company is looking to inventory associates, automotive technicians and autobody and paint technicians for first and second shifts. First shift is from 6 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and second shift is from 3:30 p.m.-2:15 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

Candidates interested in these positions can learn more and interview with hiring managers during the job fairs. Some qualified candidates may get a same-day job offer.

Some positions are eligible for a sign-on bonus.

You can learn more online.