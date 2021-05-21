Watch
Hiring Hoosiers: Chewy hiring more than 470 employees in Clayton

Posted at 11:10 PM, May 20, 2021
CLAYTON — Chewy, an online pet food and products retailer, is hiring more than 475 full- and part-time employees at its fulfillment center in Clayton.

The company is hiring to fill positions with a variety of skill sets and shifts, according to a press release from the company.

The following incentives are being offered:

  • Up to an extra $2 per hour for full-time wages
  • Pay up to $20.50 per hour depending on shift and role
  • $500 referral bonuses
  • $500 sign-on bonuses
  • Temporary overtime incentives up to $500 in addition to overtime pay though May 22
  • Opportunities for growth and promotions

To learn more and apply, visit Chewy's website.

On-the-spot interviews are being offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the facility, 1974 Innovation Blvd. in Clayton.

