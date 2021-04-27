Hiring Hoosiers: Classic Cleaners hiring as more people pile on spring cleaning donations

INDIANAPOLIS — Classic Cleaners in Indianapolis say they want to hire more people especially as spring cleaning kicks into full gear.

The work of steaming, pressing and cleaning clothes appears to go non-stop inside of Classic Cleaners. It’s a process that Classic Cleaner’s Crissy Daniels said has grown during the pandemic.

The loads keep piling up, which means this business wants to hire more Hoosiers.

At last check, they have around 10 job openings in various positions, ranging from customer service, to production and home delivery drivers.

“We are seeing a little bit of an uptick. I think because things are opening up and people are, I think, organizing their house while they’re at home. So, it’s like get rid of this, get rid of this,” said Daniels.

Megan Shinn

With more people working from home, fewer people need professional attire, and now they want to get unnecessary clothes out of the closet.

However, the process of donating those shirts and dresses must go through a different cycle now. Due to the pandemic, non-for-profits like Dress for Success aren’t accepting donations directly at the stores.

Dress for Success Indianapolis’ director of marketing and development, Shayla Pinner said all donations must go to any Classic Cleaners location first.

“They are awesome, they have really stepped up for us,” said Pinner.

Pinner said Classic Cleaners has worked with Dress for Success for more than 20 years, but this is the first time the free, ready-to-wear boutique, for women has gone completely contact-less.

She said, “And that’s for the health and safety of our staff and our clients and our volunteers.”

The women can shop for the clothes online, and one employee inside the Dress for Success building puts the items together for the recipient to pick up.

“Most of our women that get clothing from us, are going to their job interviews right after they receive those items,” said Pinner.

Since many women during the pandemic changed careers or left the work force, more ladies are donating professional items.

Pinner said, “And this year is probably tenfold, because folks have been home for a really long time. A lot of folks aren’t going back into an office place.”

Now this team effort is getting your clothes out of the closet and creating more jobs in the process.

“It feels awesome. I mean it’s just it was like a partnership made in heaven because it’s we clean clothes, and they need clothes,” said Daniels.

The pay at Classic Cleaners ranges from about $12 to $15 an hour for a customer service rep and $10 to $15 an hour for a production employee. For more information on how to apply to Classic Cleaners click here.

WRTV wanted to give you a little more information on Dress For Success as well. In addition to providing women with free professional clothes, organizers hold programs for the community, which are meant to help women build their resume's and find jobs.

The organization also takes its clean, donated- clothes to job fairs and events. For a link to the non-for-profit's website click here.