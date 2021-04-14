Hiring Hoosiers: Congressman Andre Carson to host Virtual Opportunities Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Around 50 local businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies will take part in a Virtual Opportunities Fair on Wednesday, April 14.

The virtual job fair is geared toward young people and is hosted by Congressman Andre Carson (D).

Groups like Indy Parks, Indianapolis Public Library and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office will be participating.

"These opportunities are paid and unpaid,” said Carson. “So even if its unpaid, it will allow that child a chance to gain some experience that has proven itself to be worthy decades down the line. These are opportunities that will essentially shape the trajectory of a child’s future.”

The Virtual Opportunities Fair goes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and you do not have to register or RSVP.

Just go to Congressman Carson's website at Carson.house.gov.