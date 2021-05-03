Hiring Hoosiers: GetGo hiring more than 50 team members in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — GetGo is hosting in-person and virtual interviews this week as it works to hire more than 50 new hourly team members in central Indiana.

According to a press release, the company is looking to hire new team members, overnight team members and shift supervisors due to increased demand.

Virtual interviews will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. In-person interviews will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday at select GetGo locations.

