Hiring Hoosiers: GetGo hiring more than 50 team members in Indiana

Posted at 4:29 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 16:29:38-04

INDIANAPOLIS — GetGo is hosting in-person and virtual interviews this week as it works to hire more than 50 new hourly team members in central Indiana.

According to a press release, the company is looking to hire new team members, overnight team members and shift supervisors due to increased demand.

Virtual interviews will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. In-person interviews will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday at select GetGo locations.

You can learn more about the open positions and interviews here.

