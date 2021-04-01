Hiring Hoosiers: Hamilton County hosting virtual job fair April 13

HAMILTON COUNTY — A virtual job fair next week in Hamilton County aims to help job seekers looking for work in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality and construction.

The Hamilton County 21st Century Talent Region Team and Invest Hamilton County will hold the virtual job fair from 1-4 p.m. on April 13.

Some of the companies participating include Beck's Hybrids, SMC Corporation, Riverview Hospital, IMMI, Kahn's Catering, Select Senior Care and more.

“Our research shows that these industries have a significant need for workers to fill open positions,” Carol Sergi, director of workforce strategy for Invest Hamilton County, said in a press release.

Many employers in the county have career paths, in-demand positions available and will provide any needed training or apprenticeships to retrain or secure a new degree, credential or certification, according to the release.

Companies and job seekers who are interested in participating can learn more online or contact Robert Kneberg at rkenberg@hcwin.org or 317-914-0171.