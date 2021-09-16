Hiring Hoosiers: Helping veterans find employment during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium has certainly launched some football careers but it’s also made magic happen for veteran families looking for their next opportunity.

"They're eager to hire, they certainly want to be there, because they know what the military folk bring to this," Rob Mulvihill said.

As a veteran himself, event director Rob Mulvihill knows what it’s like to worry about making the transition into civilian life.

"There is a lot of anxiety," Mulvihill said.

Stress he says won’t stick around once the new beginning starts. Disabled American Veterans and recruit military will host the Indianapolis veterans job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and registration is free.

"It's open to all transitioning service members, veterans national guard reserve and military spouses as well as dependents," Mulvihill said.

Nearly 60 companies ready to network with veterans.

"Over 10,000 of them in the state of Indiana, and over 5,600 of the jobs within 30 miles of Indianapolis," Mulvihill said. "From administrative to logistics to warehousing to security, we have a CDL truck company that is looking to train folks to get a CDL."

The job fair comes after a tough year where in-person connections have been hard to come by adding an extra level of stress.

"COVID-19 sort of threw us all into a spin, but we definitely want to get back on track," Mulvihill said.

Back on track and moving towards the mark of helping veterans get off to a good start with their new start.

"We definitely have companies here that will be doing interviews, on the spot, and hopefully we'll have some do, some hires," Mulvihill said.