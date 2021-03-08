Hiring Hoosiers: Indianapolis CEO builds new company with female leadership

INDIANAPOLIS — Although Herron Property Management started in November 2020, the team of enterprising women has worked together for the past 20 years.

Jill Herron, the company's CEO, has worked in the property management industry for more than three decades. Two years ago, Herron wanted to take that experience to run her own company and build up the women who have supported her throughout the years.

Herron, having been in the industry with more than 30 years of experience, said she wants to pave the path for other women as a leader.

When building her company, Herron recognized that the missing piece was having more women in leadership, something she has seen evolve in Indianapolis.

“I think someone like myself who just turned 50, to compare to a counterpart, I am getting older, my counterpart is just coming into their prime,” Herron said. “And I think that is still a challenge for us as women in the market. And I think something that as we continue to grow, develop and be strong, and more importantly support each other, we will be able to continue to see this change happen for us.”

It can be a tough industry to work in, especially when their company focuses on heritage buildings and affordable housing.

“It is not the new shiny buildings, this team is working on really hard stuff, which is rehabbing, impacting residents, bringing better avenues and resources to all of residents, anything from an affordable nature that we have been doing, affordable housing, to rehab those properties in the portions of Indianapolis that need a lot of attention,” Herron said. “And I think that takes a lot of resources and a lot of strength to be able to do that and I am excited that I have a team that is able to do that and make us successful as we continue to grow.”

“Thirty years ago this was extremely heavily male-dominated and primarily and the resource for women were only at the site level, “ Herron said. “They weren't at the corporate level and not at those corporate positions. And I see that is changing but not as quickly as I think that it should. There is a lot of great avenues that women can bring, a lot of good ideas, a lot of vision that they have, so I am excited to see that the corporate level is starting to embrace female leadership, but I think it is something that we need to push hard towards and be able to capitalize on these brilliant women that we have in Indianapolis.”

After decades of working for someone else, Herron took the initiative to be her own boss, knowing she has the skills to do so.

As a female business leader in the Indianapolis community, Herron has this advice for other women who want to carve their own path too”

“Don't ever lose sight of what is important to you,” Herron said. “It is a lot of hard work that we do each and every day and sometimes we can get lost in taking care of everyone else and all of those around us. And I think it is so important to see that vision and not lose focus on what is so important to you and that drive that you.”

Herron Property Group is still growing, moving into other states and looking to hire Hoosiers both on the corporate and on-site levels.

“We are looking for are those people that are strong individuals that can work independently, understand the passion and commitment that we have to our residents and property management and that is what we are looking for, is people that can help us with our philosophies as we move forward,” Herron said.

For more information and to apply for a job, email: jenny@herronmgmt.com.